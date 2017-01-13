Volk re-elected School Board chair, Lind vice-chair

Committee concerns raised in sometimes-heated meeting

Lakeville Area School Board member Michelle Volk was elected to a second term as chair on a 3-2 vote during a sometimes-heated meeting Jan. 10.

Board members Judy Keliher and Kathy Lewis cast votes for Lewis as chair after she was nominated by Keliher; Board Member Jim Skelly was absent from the meeting.

The board elected member Terry Lind to a second term as vice-chair by the same margin, with Keliher and Lewis also voting for Lewis in the position after Keliher nominated her.

Board membership of three committees – personnel, facilities maintenance/capital and audit were temporarily left in place by a unanimous vote with the board members serving as “acting members” until further discussion after Keliher raised multiple concerns about those committees.

Keliher questioned the need for committees because of the danger of fragmentation of the government process.

She proposed eliminating the subcommittees of the board, keeping the advisory committees and addressing more topics as an entire School Board.

She also cited transparency concerns, stating the committees should be posted like any other board meeting because they are subject to the open meeting laws even though they do not have a quorum of the board attending.

District 194 posts the meeting notices online at isd194.org/about/board-of-education/committees. Committee meeting minutes are distributed to School Board members, but have not been included board materials available to the public.

District 194 spokeswoman Amy Olson said the meeting packet board members receive contains the script used by the superintendent and board chairwoman to run the meeting and highly detailed supporting documents, such as employee resignation letters, bills and claims, and documentation on field trips.

“We continually review our processes in our district,” Olson said. “We currently are reviewing this process to ensure we are in compliance. As part of that review, we’re analyzing what practices other districts are using and what the Minnesota School Boards Association recommends as best practice.”

Some of the board’s discussion centered on personnel committee, which is served by members Lind, Bob Erickson and Volk.

Dissension arose after Lind said the District Office requested the board establish a personnel committee.

“There’s obviously a lot of things that the District Office recommends that is not supported by board members,” Keliher said.

She said representation on the subcommittees is supposed to be representative of the entire board, but her voice is not represented on them.

Keliher suggested issues now undertaken in those committees need to be discussed by the entire board and if quicker response is needed, an ad hoc committee could be formed.

Lind said the committee members do not make decisions, minutes are sent to the whole board and then presented for action.

Erickson said Keliher is implying that Personnel Committee members provide direction when the majority of the recommendations the committee deals with are brought to them from Tony Massaros, District 194 administrative services executive director individually or with Superintendent Lisa Snyder.

Lewis said there are three issues: following the recommendations, better information-sharing and broader representation, and lack of turnover on committees.

She suggested the board consider changing committee membership so each member can have experience in a range of issues.

Lewis advocated for returning to having two main working board committees, personnel and building and sites, and forming other committees as needed.

Volk said she agreed the committees should remain as standing committees, because they help administration “get things done.”

She cited concerns if they were disbanded they would add to the board’s already long and frequent meetings.

“We’re already running into work sessions that are lengthy,” Volk said. “We’re already calling a meeting for another work session because of all the topics that we have to discuss. Some of these things are pretty timely and need to be done.”

Volk said consistency of membership versus ad hoc and having to readdress or re-educate someone new can be difficult.

“Having consistency for the administration on a yearly basis of whoever those three members are would be helpful for the production of the committee,” Volk said.

Erickson said the real issue the members raised is who is serving on those three committees, “more than the justification for whatever we’re attempting to modify change or whatever.”

He said the majority of the board has offered their viewpoints on the issue, both at this meeting and the Dec. 20 work session, and when the topic returns for a second reading, the board members can make decisions then.