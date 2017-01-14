Cribbage tournament in Rosemount

A cribbage tournament to raise money for the Himalayan Cataract Project will be held 1-4 p.m. Jan. 24 at Tops Pizza in Rosemount.

The tournament is seeking 16 entrants for a double-elimination tournament with prizes for the top eight.

The event is being organized by Rosemount resident Deb White who has been raising money for the Himalayan Cataract Project for a few years. Recently White rode her bicycle through the Natchez Trace – 450 miles – to raise over $1,000. She has raised over $12,000 and this spring she plans to ride 350 miles from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., along the Great Allegheny Pass trail and the C&O towpath.

HCP is an organization that is in eight countries. It organizes eye surgery for people living in Nepal who need to regain their sight. She said it costs $50 per pair of eyes to remove the cataracts. White visited the clinic in Kathmandu in November 2015 and she said she was very impressed with the manner in which the clinic treats patients.

For more information about HCP or the cribbage tournament, contact White at [email protected] call 651-263-4442.