Teen driver safety school in Rosemount

The Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driving School is coming to Dakota County Technical College for four dates this year. Classes are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 4 and Aug. 5. DCTC is at 1300 145th St. E., Rosemount.

The program aims to improve driver competence through hands-on experiences in real-world driving situations.

Students will receive a short classroom session and then will learn how to manage everyday driving hazards, obstacles and challenges in a controlled environment on an advanced driving course.

Students learn emergency braking and skid control, how to control proper braking, and how to avoid accidents.

Students are taught in their own cars, so the skills they learn can be directly translated to their daily driving experiences.

Tire Rack Street Survival is a 501c3 organization and is the largest active nonprofit national driver education program that aims to teach teens the driving skills.

The class is open to licensed and permitted drivers ages 15-21. Forms, schedules and more information can be found online at www.streetsurvival.org. The cost is $75 per student and some insurance companies offer premium discounts to graduates. To view video of the program, visit streetsurvival.org.