Farmington Journey at Masonic lodge

Members of Farmington Journey, a local active aging initiative, will visit the Farmington Masonic Lodge on Thursday, Feb. 2. The lodge is celebrating 150 years of serving the community.

A free spaghetti dinner begins at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. presentation on the history of Masonry and how Masonry serves the community today.

The event is on the second floor of 326 Third St. in downtown Farmington. Enter the building on Third Street and take the steps up to the second floor. Registration is required by Jan. 22 at www.farmingtonCE.com or 651-460-3200.

Farmington Journey is an initiative led by the Farmington Rambling River Center, Farmington Community Education and the Farmington-Rosemount Independent Town Pages. Its purpose is to inspire the baby boomer and older adult population to enhance and ignite their life experiences, health, and happiness as they move forward in aging.