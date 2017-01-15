Lakeville joins Dakota Valley Recycling

Lakeville joined Dakota Valley Recycling on Jan. 1. DVR’s multi-city recycling partnership also includes the cities of Apple Valley, Burnsville and Eagan.

DVR provides recycling, composting and waste disposal information to residents and businesses in its participating cities through a grant from Dakota County. The organization helps coordinate a number of annual events, including household hazardous waste drop-offs, a curbside collection week, shoe and holiday light recycling, pumpkin composting and a number of educational workshops.

Lakeville previously coordinated its own recycling program, but joined DVR in 2017 to help expand recycling, composting and waste disposal resources available to its residents.

For more information, visit www.DakotaValleyRecycling.org or call 952-895-4559.