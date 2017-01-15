Mentor a child through Kids ‘n Kinship

Mentors are needed for youths in Dakota County through Kids ’n Kinship, a local nonprofit organization that matches children ages 5 to 16 with volunteer mentors for fun and engaging weekly activities in the community.

In addition to the community-based program, Kids ’n Kinship offers school-based mentoring programs at Glacier Hills and Thomas Lake elementary schools in Eagan, Westview Elementary in Apple Valley, and Parkview Elementary in Rosemount.

Ongoing training and support are provided. An information session for new mentors is scheduled 6-6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Burnhaven Library, 1101 County Road 42 W., Burnsville. For more information, go to www.kidsnkinship.org or call 952-892-6368.

January is National Mentoring Month. This year’s theme is “In Real Life.”