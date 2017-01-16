Eagan YMCA seeks board members

The Eagan YMCA is looking people to serve on its Volunteer Community Board.

Community Board members:

• Serve as voting members for the board with the authority and responsibility to identify, support and promote excellence in YMCA programs and services to meet the needs of the entire community.

• Support YMCA programs and services by leading in planning, monitoring and evaluating YMCA programs and services.

• Take an active leadership role in giving and securing financial resources for the YMCA Annual Giving Program.

• Advocate for the YMCA in the Eagan community.

The board term is for three years, and a board member can serve two consecutive terms. To obtain an application form, stop by the member service desk at the YMCA, 550 Opperman Drive. Applications need to be returned by Jan. 31. For more information, call Eric Lancrete at 651-683-4711.

Applications will be reviewed by the Board Development Committee at its February meeting. Final candidates will be selected on skills and volunteer experience needed for the advancement of the YMCA mission in the Eagan community. Interviews with the Eagan YMCA branch executive and a current board member will follow with final board approval at the March community board meeting.