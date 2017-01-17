January Jump Start event for job seekers is Jan. 19

Re-energize your job search by attending January Jump Start, a free event for job seekers. The event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 12:30-3 p.m. at the West St. Paul WorkForce Center.

The conference will begin with a hiring panel Q&A session where job seekers can pose employment questions to various human resource professionals from the community. It will conclude with an inspiring presentation by John Kriesel, director of veteran services for Anoka County. Kriesel is an Iraq war veteran, former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, and frequent contributor on KFAN sports radio.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Check in is from noon to 12:30 p.m. Registration is also available online at www.mn.gov/deed.

In addition, the West St. Paul WorkForce Center will host a hiring event from 10-11:45 a.m. the same day as January Jump Start. Stop by to meet with area employers who have jobs available. Please arrive prepared for an interview and to meet with a WorkForce Center representative to ask employment-related questions, have a resume reviewed, or participate in a mock interview. Registration is not required for the hiring event.

The Minnesota WorkForce Centers of Dakota and Scott counties work in collaboration with key partners to make sure that area job seekers find employment and training, and area employers find the skilled workers they need.

Individuals in need of special accommodations for the events, please call 651-554-5955.