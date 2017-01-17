Temporary cold weather crisis shelter now open in Dakota County

A temporary cold weather crisis shelter is now open in Dakota County to serve people without safe shelter during the severe winter weather. Access to resources and a safe place to stay are available to single adults, youth, and families at Easter Lutheran by the Lake, located at 4545 Pilot Knob Road in Eagan, until Jan. 20.

Rides may be available for guests in need, and guests are not required to leave during daytime hours.

Churches in Dakota County have provided shelter to over 50 residents, ages 8 months to 71 years, since December. These churches include Grace Lutheran and Spirit of Life Presbyterian in Apple Valley, and Prince of Peace in Burnsville. Since opening in Eagan at Easter Lutheran by the Lake on Friday, Jan. 6, the shelter has served 30 people ranging in age from 18 months to 68 years.

About 30 percent of the people at the shelter are living in their vehicles. Commonly, they will heat up their car, turn it off, and fall asleep. When the cold wakes them, they heat up the car, turn it off, and repeat throughout the night.

“With snow and freezing rain in the forecast, we encourage anyone seeking shelter to come inside, get a meal, sleep, and stay safe. Our doors are open 24 hours a day until Jan. 20,” said Rhonda Doran, Easter’s director of outreach.

The residents’ need for shelter will persist beyond this upcoming week. Access to safety, connections, basic necessities, and help obtaining housing are critical year round. Demand for the crisis shelter’s services highlights the growing need for a permanent shelter in Dakota County, Minnesota’s third most populous county.

“Homelessness is often more hidden in suburbs than in urban areas,” said advocate Monica Nilsson. “You don’t often see panhandlers or individuals that you would necessarily identify as being in need of shelter.”

A 2015 study by Wilder Research found that approximately one-third of Minnesotans without homes live in suburban areas. Additionally, young people age 24 or younger are the most likely to be homeless.

The Dakota County Emergency Shelter Project is currently seeking space to develop a permanent shelter. Financial donations are needed to help continue the crisis shelter’s operations, and to assist with the efforts toward a long-term solution. To make a donation, a GoFundMe page has been set up at gofundme.com/dakcountyshelter.