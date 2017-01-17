(November 7, 1919 – January 11, 2017)

Verlon Harry Anderson age 97 of Apple Valley passed away January 11, 2017. An incredible life has ended, but will never be forgotten.

Verlon Anderson, otherwise known as Andy, was born on Nov. 7, 1919 in Sac City, IA. The family farm where he grew up was his home and workplace for 84 years. After serving in the Navy during World War II, Andy returned to the farm. He married Wilma Cates on May 26, 1946 on the front lawn of the farmstead where they raised 3 children as well as corn, beans and livestock. In 1970, they purchased a cabin on Big Jessie Lake in northern Minnesota. This retreat provided numerous adventures, on and off the water, for the entire family. After the death of his beloved wife, Andy remained on the farm harvesting hickory nuts and black walnuts by hand and sharing them with the world.

In 2003 he and his walnut-stained hands sold the farmstead and purchased a home in Apple Valley, MN. In that same year he began volunteering at the Minnesota Zoo Farm, where he suddenly became “Farmer Andy”. Staff and guests of all ages enjoyed his winsome smile, his gentle spirit and the knowledge he shared about farm life- mixed in with laughter and FEW jokes he had gleaned along the way. After turning his yard into a miniature farm and snowshoeing hundreds of miles in the neighborhood park, Andy chose to sell his home and move into an independent living community in Burnsville. He enjoyed field trips (the Gangster tour was a favorite), walking his two miles every day, and sharing stories and smiles with anyone who’d listen. As his health began to falter, Andy found an AMAZING residence in Inver Grove Heights, where he continued to shower staff and residents with the gifts of smiles, laughter, and love.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Anderson; brothers, Adolph and Dale Anderson; sisters, Bernice Mays, Esther Anderson, Beulah Luke and Evelyn Hudson.

Survived by children, Julie Morgan, Vicki Anderson, and Dave Anderson.

Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, January 21 at River Hills United Methodist Church, 11100 River Hills Dr., Burnsville. Visitation 5-8 PM Friday January 20 at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, MN, and one hour prior to service at the church. Interment Cory Grove Cemetery, Sac City, IA.

This earthbound adventure is at last complete, your final destination reached; what lies ahead is heavenly peace and eternal rest surrounded in God’s love. Amazing grace fulfilled.

In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to The National Eagle Center in Wabasha, MN (www.nationaleaglecenter.org) or The Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

