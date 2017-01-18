Apple Valley police seek shooting suspect

Apple Valley police are seeking a person of interest involved in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The department said in a press release issued Tuesday that the suspect’s location is unknown as investigation into the shooting of a 19-year-old man who said he was shot in Apple Valley. Police spoke with the victim at an area hospital at 12:53 a.m. Saturday.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Apple Valley police.