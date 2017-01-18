Area briefs for the week of Jan. 20

Spaghetti dinner fundraiser planned for animal rescue

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Windmill Animal Rescue is planned 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at The Doublewide (lower level), 421 St. Joseph St., Elko New Market.

Cost is $10 for adults, $6.50 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. The event will include a 50-50 raffle. All proceeds benefit the animals at Windmill Animal Rescue.

Tickets can be purchased at Windmill Feed & Pet Supply, 350 Main St., Elko New Market. For more information, email [email protected].

South Metro Veterans Job Fair is Jan. 25

Dakota County Technical College is hosting the South Metro Veterans Job Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The primary objective of this event is to bring job-seeking veterans into direct contact with veteran-friendly employers that have well-paying positions available.

The event is free. DCTC is at 1300 145th St. E., Rosemount. Visit http://www.dctc.edu/go/veterans-event/ for more information.

Sheriff’s office offers citizens academy

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual citizens academy 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 16 to March 23.

The six-week academy allows residents to learn about issues facing law enforcement locally and helps build insight into the philosophy and operations of the department.

Topics to be covered include history of the sheriff’s office, use of force, traffic stops and searching and handcuffing procedures.

Participants will also learn about arrest laws, criminal charging, the judicial process, crime scene processing and internet crime.

Taser and canine demonstrations also will be covered as well as an overview of the Dakota County Jail and information about the county’s Specials Weapons and Tactical (SWAT) Team.

For the first time, participants will have an opportunity to use virtual reality training technology to experience simulated scenarios where they must choose whether or not to exercise the use of deadly force.

To register or for more information, contact Capt. Jim Rogers at 651-438-4751 or [email protected] by Feb. 9.

Weisensel to serve as leadership fellow

Rosemount City Council Member Jeff Weisensel has been appointed to serve as a leadership fellow for the National League of Cities in 2017. His duties include advising the NLC on education efforts to promote and educate local government leaders.

The organization operates a training program called NLC University. It helps local officials develop skills and abilities to facilitate good government and positive change in their communities.

“Residents recognize participating in conferences, attending seminars, and networking are necessary to find innovations and fiscally sound solutions, and to drive community vitality, particularly for smaller communities like Rosemount,” Weisensel said. “One solution brought back centered on a website platform allowing for better graphical presentations and data. That key learning increased our marketing efforts to site selectors, provided a virtual business incubator for local residents and businesses, and better budget transparency for residents. We learn from those that have come before us and serve those who follow.”

As a leadership fellow, Weisensel will promote the training program and strengthen support for and networking among local officials who are committed to professional development and lifelong learning. Fellows also work to tie national efforts at local government leadership training to state organizations and to field test new platforms and models for training in local government.

Weisensel began his third term on the Rosemount City Council this month. He also serves as chair of the Rosemount Port Authority, the economic development agency for the city.

This is his second appointment as an NLC leadership fellow. Last year he was one of 23 fellows and the only member from Minnesota.

Miss Czech Slovak pageant seeks contestants

Young women between the ages of 16 and 26 can apply to compete in the 28th annual Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant to be held Saturday, April 8, in Montgomery, Minn.

Contestants must be of partial to full Czech, Slovak or Moravian descent. The pageant winners receive cash awards and crowns and will have a year of memorable appearances throughout the state. The new Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota queen will travel to the National Miss Czech Slovak US Pageant in Wilber, Nebraska, in early August.

A pageant informational meeting is planned 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Montgomery Oil Company and David’s Diner, 200 Fourth St. N.W., Montgomery. Light lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Interested contestants, parents and family members are invited.

The application deadline is March 1. For more information, visit www.missczechslovakmnpageant.org.

The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant on April 8 will feature ethnic foods served at 5 p.m. with the pageant beginning at 7 p.m. A reception and dance will follow the coronation. Dinner and pageant tickets are available from Jerry or Lorraine David at 507-364-9370 or at Montgomery Oil Company.

The reigning Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota is Alexa Turgeon of Lonsdale.

Lakeville Optimist Club info meetings

Members of the Optimist Club of Lakeville are holding a luncheon and informational meeting 12 noon Tuesday, Jan. 24, and a 6 p.m. dinner and meeting Thursday, Jan. 26, at 18472 Kenyon Ave. in Lakeville for those interested in volunteering for the Lakeville area youth. The informational meetings will last one hour. RSVP to President Larry Lawrence at [email protected] or call 952-994-2724. For more information, visit www.optimist.org.

Lakeville KCs hold free throw contest

The Knights of Columbus Lakeville Council 8367 held its annual free throw contest Friday, Jan. 13, at Lakeville North High School. Students age 9 to 14 participated in the competition. Winners in ascending age are girls Charlotte Fannin, Finley Ohnstad, Kate Trcka, Annie Schobel, Alyssa Bowersox, Krystal Mutebi and boys Luke Sorenson, James Fager II, Matt Drake, Sam Nolan, Will Drake. (Photo submitted)

Library group seeks new members

The Friends of the Elko New Market Library will host an informational meeting for prospective new members 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the small meeting room at the library, 110 J Roberts Way.

The volunteer group supports the ENM library by fundraising and hosting special events.

For more information, visit Friends of the Elko New Market Library on Facebook or email [email protected].

Coffee with a Cop set Feb. 24 in Lakeville

The Lakeville Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop 8-9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at McDonald’s, 20158 Icenic Trail. Residents are invited to have coffee and get to know the Lakeville officers.

Lewis named to committees

U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Woodbury, who represents the 2nd District, was named to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Education and Workforce Committee. Former Rep. John Kline previously served as chairman of the Education and Workforce Committee.

Kids ’n Kinship mentor info session

Kids ’n Kinship provides friendships to Dakota County youths ages 5-16 who are in need of a positive adult role model. The nonprofit organization seeks individuals, couples and families willing to provide fun, enriching and lifelong learning activities for youths.

There are 50 youths currently on the waiting list. Those interested in learning more about the organization or becoming a mentor can attend a 6-6:45 p.m. information session on Monday, Jan. 23, at Burnhaven Library, 1101 County Road 42 W., Burnsville, or Monday, Feb. 6, at Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan.

For more information, contact Rita Younger at [email protected] or 651-686-0990.

Job Transitions Group meets Jan. 24

Kathryn Clements will present “What’s LOVE Got to Do with It?” at the Jan. 24 meeting of the Easter Job Transitions Group. The group meets at 7:30 a.m. at Easter Lutheran Church – By The Lake, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. Call 651-452-3680 for information.

Give Kids a Smile offers free dental care in Dakota County

Free dental care will be available at dental offices in Dakota County during the Minnesota Dental Association’s annual Give Kids a Smile event in February.

Patients seeking appointments should be 18 years or younger and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. People interested in scheduling an appointment can find a list of clinics with open appointments at mndental.org/gkas or call United Way 211 (dial 2-1-1).

Teeth cleanings, fillings, sealants and exams will be provided. Specific services provided at each location will be outlined when an appointment is scheduled. Volunteers speaking multiple languages have been engaged at some locations to eliminate language barriers.

Local dental clinics participating in Give Kids a Smile include:

Park Dental Ridges, 40 Nicollet Blvd. W., Burnsville. Event date: Feb. 3. Office hours: 12-5 p.m. Services offered: Cleanings, exams, fillings, extractions, sealants, fluoride treatments, X-rays. Phone: 952-898-0990.

Eagan Valley Dental Center, 4555 Erin Drive, Suite 180, Eagan. Event date: Feb. 2. Office hours: 1:30-5 p.m. Services offered: Exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, X-rays, fillings, extractions. Additional languages offered: Spanish. Phone: 651-681-9044.

Midwest Dental Farmington, 20700 Chippendale Ave., Suite 10, Farmington. Event date: Feb. 3. Office hours: 7-11 a.m. Services offered: Exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, X-rays. Phone: 651-315-8229.

Park Dental Farmington, 511 Elm St., Farmington. Event date: Feb. 3. Office hours: 12-4 p.m. Services offered: Cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, X-rays, fillings, extractions. Phone: 952-303-7028.

Metro Dentalcare Eagan West, 1965 Cliff Lake Road, Suite 102, Eagan. Event date: Feb. 3. Office hours: 12-4 p.m. Services offered: Exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, X-rays, fillings, extractions. Additional languages offered: Spanish. Phone: 651-452-4828.

‘Following Your Ancestor’s Migration Trail’

The Dakota County Genealogical Society is sponsoring a program on genealogical research 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

“Following Your Ancestor’s Migration Trail” is presented by J.H. “Jay” Fonkert, a speaker who has published more than 30 articles in various genealogical journals. Fonkert will analyze the most common 19th century American migration routes and help researchers evaluate the routes that their specific ancestors might have taken.

The program is at the Dakota County Historical Society, 130 Third Ave. N., South St. Paul. It is free and open to the public. Contact Dick Thill at 651-452-5926 with questions.

Future foster parent info meeting

PATH Inc. is holding an informational meeting in Lakeville for people interested in becoming foster parents. The meeting will be 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, in the meeting room at Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive.

There will be a 15-minute talk about the child welfare system and how to become a foster parent; the rest of the time will be for questions and answers.

For more information, visit pathinc.org or call 877-264-7284.

Farmington Library events planned

The Farmington Library, 508 Third St., will offer the following programs. Call 651-438-0250 or visit www.dakotacounty.us/library for more information.

Fix-It Clinic, 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 . Bring up to five small household electronics, clothing, jewelry or other items to get help repairing them at this first-come, first-served event.

Act Funny, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Attendees will refine their comedic performance and learn to think on their feet in this hilarious and supportive environment that concentrates on the comedic aspects of a scene and breaking down the tools of humor. Presented by Artistry. Registration required for each participant. Ages: 10-16.

Open Knitting, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Join other knitters in a casual focus group. Learn new stitches, get help with unfinished projects, or just enjoy new friends while knitting. Other crafters welcome.

Storytime for 2s-6s, 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Read, play, sing, talk and write together with stories and activities to develop early literacy skills for toddlers and preschoolers. Siblings welcome. Ages: 2-6.

Friday Fun for Teens, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Drop in for a variety of fun activities after a long week of school. Ages: 10-16.

Spaghetti bingo at Church of St. Michael

The Farmington Knights of Columbus will host a spaghetti dinner and an evening of bingo Saturday, Jan. 28, beginning at 5:45 p.m. at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave.

The meatball and spaghetti dinner is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 12, with a maximum of $25 per family.

Popcorn, soft-serve ice cream, wine, beer and soft drinks will also be available. Prizes to be given away include turkeys and meat packs. Proceeds will be used for charitable and service projects sponsored by the KCs.

Criminal expungement clinic set Jan. 24

The Dakota County Law Library and Volunteer Lawyers Network will host a free informational clinic on criminal expungement 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley.

Expungement is the process of going to court to ask a judge to seal a court record. Usually, people ask for an expungement when they have been denied a job, housing, or a professional license because of their criminal background.

This clinic will be held the fourth Tuesday of each month in Apple Valley in Room L139 or W106. For more information, call the Dakota County Law Library at 651-438-8080.

Dakota Electric donates $40,000 to local schools

Dakota Electric Association recently awarded $10,000 from unclaimed capital credits to go to specific needs at three different school districts and Inver Hills Community College.

Hastings, Inver Grove Heights and South St. Paul school districts and Inver Hills Community College were recipients of the donations and representatives from each attended a recent Dakota Electric board meeting to receive the donations.

Hastings will use the money for its STEM program and robotics initiatives, along with life skills training for special needs students, among other things.

South St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights will use the money as they collaborate to improve their innovative Career and College Readiness Pathways program, which helps high school students earn educational certificates and learn about careers to help them succeed in post-secondary, two- and four-year degree programs.

Inver Hills Community College will update its IT program equipment.

District representatives acknowledged their appreciation for Dakota Electric’s support of their educational efforts.

A customer-owned, nonprofit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 104,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties.

Ride for the Y slated Feb. 4

The 2017 Burnsville YMCA Ride for the Y will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4. The annual event brings together volunteers who commit to raising funds by cycling in an indoor two-hour cycle-a-thon and raises awareness and funds for the Y’s financial assistance program.

The entry fee is $100. Participants can ask friends and family to sponsor them. Just ask 10 friends for $10.

For more information or to register as a participant, stop by the YMCA’s front desk at 13850 Portland Ave., Burnsville, or contact Sarah Dickhausen at [email protected] or Barb Jacob at [email protected].

Burnsville child care centers participate in food program

Burnsville Learning Center Inc., 12190 County Road 11, and ABA Child Care Center LLC, 100 Cobblestone Lane, are participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled children.

The goal of the CACFP program is to improve the diets of young children and increase the opportunity for children to eat a variety of nutritious foods. Meals meet nutrition standards established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Meals are available to all participants without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

For more information, contact Ahmed Husein at Burnsville Learning Center Inc., 952-882-2908, or Ahmed Baraki at ABA Child Care Center, 952-451-4579.