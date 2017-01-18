Arts briefs for the week of Jan. 20

Comedic who-done-it in Eagan

Eagan Theater Company will perform the comedic who-done-it “Spontaneous Human Deduction” on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at Lost Spur Golf and Event Center, 2750 Sibley Memorial Highway, Eagan.

In “Spontaneous Human Deduction,” the clues, motive and the guilty party are chosen by the audience and the actors must do the audience’s bidding on the spot.

“ ‘Spontaneous Human Deduction’ is a play people are unlikely to have seen because it requires a cast with strong improvisational skills as it’s only about 20 percent scripted,” said director Justin Cervantes.

Cast members range in age from an eighth-grader to 40-plus-year-olds. “The play is fresh at each performance and a lot of fun for both the audience and cast,” Cervantes said.

Tickets for the dinner and play are $42 and are available at www.etc-mn.org. Tickets are not available at the door on performance nights. Doors open 6 p.m. for social hour with dinner at 7 p.m. and curtain at 8 p.m.

Bite of Burnsville is March 2

The Burnsville Chamber of Commerce presents Bite of Burnsville Thursday, March 2, at Ames Center with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and food at 6 p.m.

The annual chamber fundraiser features appetizers, entrees, desserts and unique culinary masterpieces from Burnsville-area restaurants.

Tickets are $40 at the Ames Center box office 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, by phone at 800-982-2787 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Annie Young exhibit in Eagan

Blind artist Annie Young, of Burnsville, will present her recent creative works in a solo exhibit on display March 1 to April 28 at the Eagan Community Center art gallery. Young is largely known for her topographic acrylic paintings. This exhibit explores how technology plays a role in her current creative processes.

Young’s “I CANE Do It!!!” exhibit was selected by the city of Eagan and will be on display simultaneously as the Eagan Community Artists “One x One” exhibit (in which Young is also a participant).

“I am very excited to display work that has been achievable through the use of technology. This is just the beginnings of what I CANE do!” Young said.

The Eagan Community Center is located at 1501 Central Parkway and is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call 651-675-5550 for more information.

Women’s choir seeks new members

January is open membership month for the Eagan Women of Note. Women in the south metro area who love to sing and may be interested in joining the choir are invited to visit Monday rehearsals during January.

The non-audition choir rehearses throughout the school year with separate fall and spring semesters that end with concerts in December and May. During each semester, the choir perfects 12 to 15 pieces of music, ranging from jazz and popular, to folk and patriotic music, in preparation for outreach performances and a final concert. The choir performs at community events, senior centers, nursing homes and veterans hospitals.

Women 18 and older are encouraged to visit the choir during rehearsals Mondays in January, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Falcon Ridge Middle School in Apple Valley.

Enrollment for the semester is $60, which covers professional leadership, music and overhead expenses. Those interested in attending a rehearsal should send an email to [email protected]. More information about the choir can be found at www.eaganwomenofnote.org.

Inaugural Treble Choir Festival

The inaugural Treble Choir Festival will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Rosemount High School Performing Arts Center, 3335 142nd St. W., Rosemount. The Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale, directed by Judy Sagen, will be hosting three choirs from ISD 196: the Apple Valley High School Women’s Ensemble, directed by Amy Jo Cherner; the Eastview High School Women’s Chorale, directed by Kari Douma; and the Rosemount High School Bella Voce Singers, directed by Gina Toso.

Each choir will perform individually, concluding with two mass numbers joining the voices of over 200 women.

A variety of music highlighting the beauty of women’s voices will be performed. The goal of the festival is to promote collaboration and learning among the choirs and to encourage lifelong singing in young women. The Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale is made up of a diverse group of women of all ages who have varying experience singing. Many of the choir members either grew up or currently reside in District 196 and include mothers, daughters, teachers and former students. Judy Sagen has a special appreciation for directing the MVWC due to the camaraderie and special connection that the women share.

This concert is open to the public and free to attend. Freewill donations will be accepted at the end of the concert.

‘Fee, Fi, Fo, Fum!’ in Prior Lake

The Prior Lake Players will present the family musical “Fee, Fi, Fo, Fum!” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Twin Oaks Middle School, 15860 Fish Point Road S.E., Prior Lake.

Co-directed by Kay Dunning and Sheri Brunner, the musical is based on the English folk tale, Jack and the Giant.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 65 and older and children 12 and younger. Tickets are available online (www.plplayers.org) and at the door. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The CAP Agency.

‘A Bevy of Marks’ exhibit

The Northfield Arts Guild presents “A Bevy of Marks,” a gallery exhibition featuring reduction relief prints by Karen Peters, large-scale sculptures by Justin Peters, and intimate, patterned photographs by Mary Ellen Frame, Feb. 10 through March 11.

The exhibition runs in the main gallery at the Northfield Arts Guild Center for the Arts, 304 Division St. S. The Center for the Arts is open 12-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

The public is invited to meet the artists and learn more about their work at an opening reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, with artist talks at 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Burns night Scotch tasting

The LeDuc Historic Estate, 1629 Vermillion Street, Hastings, is hosting a Burns Night Scotch Tasting 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, celebrating the life of Scottish poet laureate, Robert Burns.

Attendees will sample five Scotches and learn the history of the individual distilleries as well as the distillation methods used to produce these whiskies. The LeDuc kitchen will prepare foods to complement the Scotch.

The evening will feature bagpipe music and a house band composed of Sherry and Don Ladig, Rosa Wells and John Wenstrom.

Cost is $40 per person and $35 for members of the Dakota County Historical Society. Reservations are required by calling 651-438-8480.

The LeDuc Historic Estate is owned by the city of Hastings and managed by Dakota County Historical Society. For more information, visit www.dakotahistory.org or www.leduchistoricestate.org.