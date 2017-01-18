Arts Calendar for the week of Jan. 20

To submit items for the Arts Calendar, email: [email protected].

Auditions

The Northfield Arts Guild will hold auditions for William Gibson’s “The Miracle Worker,” a play based on Helen Keller’s autobiography, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, for children’s roles; and 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, and 7:30-9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, for adult and teen roles. Auditions will be held at the Northfield Arts Guild Center for the Arts, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. Information: http://northfieldartsguild.org.

Books

One Book Bingo, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Heritage Library, Lakeville. Celebrate the 2017 One Book, One Lakeville title, “The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father” by Kao Kalia Yang, and play bingo. All ages. Information: 952-891-0360.

Dance

Winter dance show, 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Eastview High School. Information: 952-431-8900.

Exhibits

“Storied Design,” an exhibit featuring photographs by Timothy Schacker and quilts by Jean Wakely, runs through Feb. 4 in the main gallery at the Northfield Arts Guild Center for the Arts. Gallery hours: 12-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Information: northfieldartsguild.org.

Asian brush painting by local artist Jim McGuire and pastels by Vicki Wright are on display through March at Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council.

Music

Holy Rocka Rollaz, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave. Tickets: $22-$26 at www.LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or 952-985-4640.

“1964: The Tribute,” touring Beatles show, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Tickets: $30-$40. Information: Ticketmaster.com or 800-982-2787.

Mid-winter instrumental concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Eagan High School. Information: 651-683-6900.

Wind ensemble concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Apple Valley High School. Information: 952-431-8200.

Chuc Xuan, a Vietnamese variety show, 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Mystic Lake, Prior Lake. Tickets: $18 and $27 in advance, $23 and $32 day of show. Information: 952-496-6563.

Drumline invitational performance, 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eagan High School. Information: 651-683-6900.

Singleton Street, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Part of Blue Grass at the Steeple Center series. Tickets: $10 at www.rosemountarts.com or at the door.

Theater

One act play, “Big Love” by Charles Mee, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Apple Valley High School. Free; a goodwill offering will be taken at the door to benefit the AVHS Theatre Boosters. Information: 952-431-8200.

One act play, “The Miracle Worker,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Lakeville North High School. Tickets: $7 adults, $ 4 students and seniors at seatyourself.biz/lnhs. Information: 952-232-3600.

Workshops/classes/other

Yoga classes at Precision and Flow Pilates, 13708 County Road 11, Burnsville. Candlelight Yoga, 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, $20. Drop in or sign up at www.precisionandflowpilates.com.

Teen Poetry Jam/Rap Battle, 4-5 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Apple Valley Teen Center, 14255 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, 952-953-2385. Ages 12-18.

Drawing & Painting (adults and teens) with artist Christine Tierney, classes 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, River Ridge Studios, 190 S. River Ridge Circle, Burnsville. Information: www.christinetierney.com, 612-210-3377.

Brushworks School of Art Burnsville offers fine art education through drawing and painting. Classes for adults and teens. Information: Patricia Schwartz, www.BrushworksSchoolofArt.com, 651-214-4732.

Soy candle making classes held weekly in Eagan near 55 and Yankee Doodle. Call Jamie at 651-315-4849 for dates and times. $10 per person. Presented by Making Scents in Minnesota.

The Lakeville Area Arts Center offers arts classes for all ages, www.lakevillemn.gov, 952-985-4640.

Rosemount History Book Club meets 6:30-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Robert Trail Library. Information: John Loch, 952-255-8545 or [email protected].

SouthSide Writers, Saturday workgroup for aspiring writers, offering critique, submission and manuscript preparation information, support and direction, 10 a.m. to noon, Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. Information: 651-688-0365.

Dakota Speakers Toastmasters meets 6-7 p.m. Mondays at Apple Valley Ecumen Seasons Learning Center. Information: http://dakota.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Toastmasters: Public Speaking 101, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2-23, Ecumen Seasons, 15359 Founders Lane, Apple Valley. Learn the importance of public speaking skills, how to speak with confidence in front of a large group, how to organize a speech, and why vocal variety and body language is important when giving a speech. Information: Nikki Woods at [email protected].