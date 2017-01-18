Business Buzz for the week of Jan. 20

Chamber honors award winners

The Lakeville Chamber of Commerce will present awards during its Jan. 30 annual meeting at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club.

Award winners for 2016 include: Business Person of the Year, Colleen Ratzlaff LaBeau; Ambassador of the Year, Emily Huseth of Turning Leaf Chiropractic; Volunteer of the Year, Krista Jech of ECM Publishers; Community Business Partner of the Year, Safety Signs Inc.; Education Business Partner of the Year, Hobo Inc.; Tourism Business Partner of the Year, Post Consumer Brands.

For information on the annual meeting and awards presentation, call 952-469-2020.

Northfield Hospital partners with Summit Orthopedics

Northfield Hospital & Clinics has partnered with Summit Orthopedics to provide orthopedic care in the south metro area.

Under the new partnership, five well-known orthopedic surgeons will continue to care for patients through Northfield Hospital and NH&C clinics: Robert Shepley, Bradley Wille, Hans Bengtson, Clinton Muench and Eric Stroemer.

The doctors will continue to perform surgeries at Northfield Hospital’s Surgery Center, and will continue to see patients in NH&C clinics in Northfield, Lakeville and Farmington. The transition of care to Summit should be seamless for patients of these physicians.

The five surgeons shifted to Summit Orthopedics from Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic on Jan. 1. OFC had been Northfield Hospital & Clinic’s partner for orthopedic services; OFC continues operations from its Mankato headquarters.

Woodbury-based Summit has provided a range of conservative and progressive care options for musculoskeletal conditions for patients across the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.summitortho.com.

Blood drive success

Firefly Credit Union partnered with Burnsville High School’s DECA program and Memorial Blood Centers to host a high school blood drive on Nov. 29.

Memorial Blood Centers works with area high schools to provide graduating seniors with financial scholarships to support their education after graduation. Scholarship funds are awarded to schools based on the total units of blood collected throughout the academic year – providing a great incentive to help save lives and support fellow students.

Burnsville High School students and faculty collected a total of 176 units of blood, equating to 436 potential lives saved.

“This blood drive was a great opportunity for Burnsville students to not only participate in the organization of this event, but also to support the community and fellow students,” said Firefly Credit Union President/CEO Bill Raker. “We are happy to help make these connections in our community and look forward to working closely with these students as our new Burnsville High School branch gets ready to open.”

Firefly Credit Union has partnered with Memorial Blood Centers to host biannual blood drives at its corporate office. For more information or to donate, visit MBC.org.