Business Calendar for the week of Jan. 20

To submit items for the Business Calendar, email: [email protected].

Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce events:

• Thursday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m., ribbon cutting, Abdallah Candies, Upper 147th Street and Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley. Information: [email protected].

• Thursday, Jan. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., NEXTLeaders Luncheon, Old Chicago, 14998 Glazier Ave., Apple Valley. Speaker: Paul Mackin, president and CEO of Think Mutual Bank. Cost: $15. RSVP required. Information: [email protected].

Burnsville Chamber of Commerce events:

• Tuesday, Jan. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2017 Burnsville Chamber Annual Meeting, Crystal Lake Golf Course, 16725 Innsbrook Drive, Lakeville. Speaker: Alex Tittle, vice president of Business Connect and Corporate Affairs – MN Super Bowl Host Committee. Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce events:

• Tuesday, Jan. 24, 8-9 a.m., Coffee Break, Speedpro Imaging, 2325 Pilot Knob Road, Suite 107, Mendota Heights. Open to all members. Free. Information: Emily Corson at 651-288-9202 or [email protected].

• Wednesday, Jan. 25, 4:30-6 p.m., Emerging Leaders Social, location to be determined. Cost: $20. Registration required. Information: Emily Corson at 651-288-9202 or [email protected].

• Thursday, Jan. 26, 8-9 a.m., Rosemount Business Council, The Rosemount Senior Living at Steeple Center, 14344 Cameo Ave., Rosemount. Free, but RSVP required. Information: Vicki Stute at 651-452-9872.

Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce events:

• Monday, Jan. 23, 8-8:30 a.m., Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, Area Learning Center. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2-3 p.m., Ambassadors: Anniversary Visits. Information: Shanen Corlett at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Thursday, Jan. 26, 8:15 a.m., Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, Community Education Building. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Friday, Jan. 27, 8:30 a.m., Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, Orchard Lake. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Friday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m., Boxing & Brews, Title Boxing, 7630 160th St. W., Lakeville. Cost: $15, includes 30-minute class and one drink ticket. Registration required. Information: Shanen Corlett at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Monday, Jan. 30, 6-9 p.m., Annual Meeting, Brackett’s Crossing Country Club. Cost: $55. Registration required. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].