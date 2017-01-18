Cedar Park students think globally, act locally

Students in Ashley Van Guilder’s class made blankets that were donated to Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville. (Photo submitted)

Fourth-graders at Cedar Park STEM have been exploring and learning about what it means to be a member of a school, state, and world community as part of their first unit of literacy study. Students and teachers chose to act to help members of the local community and world as part of Cedar Park’s annual Exploration Classes.

Students in Ashley Van Guilder, Lauren Knutson, Sheryl Struble, and Michelle Wanous’s classes made 19 fleece tie blankets. The blankets were donated to Fairview Ridges in Burnsville to pediatric patients in the hospital to make their spirits a little brighter and warmer. Students in Natalie Giese’s class knitted hats on looms as part of a community service project. (Photo submitted)

“It’s great for students to work together and help other children their age in a time of need,” Wanous said.

Students in Natalie Giese’s class knitted hats on looms with the help of Cedar Park staff member and knitting expert: Barb Christensen.

“Knitting is a great way to improve fine motor skills, work on estimate and predicting, calms students, and is a great life-long skill,” Christensen said.

Working together, the students knitted 51 hats.

“I like to knit because it’s helping other people,” said fourth-grader Nyrielle Slaughter.

The knitted hats will be donated to the homeless shelter, Mary’s Place in Minneapolis.

All fourth-graders took a field trip to Feed My Starving Children in Eagan to package meals for children in third world countries. Students learned about the impact of not having enough food and worked hard to package enough meals to feed 174 children for a year. Students and staff were impacted in a positive manner. Students in Michelle Wanous’s class packed meals at Feed My Starving Children in Eagan. (Photo submitted)

“I feel really good about what we just did,” said fourth-grader Wyatt Velasco.

“It was so heart-warming to see our students who don’t have much helping others,” Van Guilder said. “Students who are not able to give anything monetarily had the opportunity to give back.”