College news for the week of Jan. 20

Apple Valley

Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois, fall dean’s list, Malini Wijesinghe, of Apple Valley.

Northland College, Ashland, Wis., fall dean’s list, from Apple Valley – Elyse Mallinger, Ruby Sevilla, Anthony Soukey.

Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, fall dean’s list, Olivia Flynn, of Apple Valley.

Iowa State University, Ames, fall graduate, Erik Nelson, of Apple Valley, B.S., accounting, cum laude.

University of Minnesota Crookston, fall dean’s list, Eric Wood, of Apple Valley.

Wheaton College (Illinois), fall dean’s list, Leah Michelsen, of Apple Valley.

Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall, fall honors list, Lauren Kerr, of Apple Valley.

Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis., fall dean’s list, from Apple Valley – Jack Cable, Scott McNamara, Lauren Miller, Rebecca Peterson, Nicole Suter.

Burnsville/Eagan

Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee, fall dean’s list, Nathan Wolfrath, of Eagan.

Marshalltown Community College (Iowa), fall dean’s list, Shannon Dothe-Olmedo, of Burnsville.

University of Jamestown (North Dakota), fall dean’s list, from Burnsville – Benjamin O’Fallon; from Eagan – Jacob Harens.

Winona State University, fall graduate, Lauren Praska, of Eagan, B.S., teaching, elementary education, summa cum laude.

Northland College, Ashland, Wis., fall dean’s list, from Burnsville – Abby Keller; from Eagan – Jennifer Franke, Hannah Hoff.

Iowa State University, Ames, fall graduate, Benjamin Trebesch, B.S., mechanical engineering, magna cum laude.

Western Technical College, La Crosse, Wis., fall president’s list, Lori Crow, of Eagan.

University of Minnesota Crookston, fall dean’s list, Logan Huso, of Eagan.

Wheaton College (Illinois), fall dean’s list, from Eagan – Hannah Dettmer, Zildjian Meyer.

Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall, fall honors list, from Burnsville – Claire McManmon, Kaylea Rippelmeyer.

Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall, fall high honors list, Theresa Novack, of Eagan.

Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis., fall dean’s list, from Eagan – Andrew Crossman, Ashley Galarneau, David Goldman, Elizabeth Lyne, Connor Nickelson, Thomas O’Brien, Joshua Podpeskar, Megan Steichen, Benjamin Wirt.

Farmington/Rosemount

Missouri Valley College, Marshall, Missouri, fall dean’s list, from Farmington – Alex Aubrecht, Daniel Block, Cameron Kirby.

University of Minnesota Crookston, fall chancellor’s list, Austin Fenne, of Rosemount.

University of Minnesota Crookston, fall dean’s list, from Farmington – Zachary Gilman; from Rosemount – Ashlee Humble, Melissa Norris.

University of Jamestown (North Dakota), fall dean’s list, Michael Sampers, of Rosemount.

Northland College, Ashland, Wis., fall dean’s list, Trent Peters, of Rosemount.

Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, fall dean’s list, Jesse Buffington, of Farmington.

Iowa State University, Ames, fall graduates, from Rosemount – Mitchell Boatman, B.S., civil engineering; Joshua Felland, B.S., aerospace engineering; Brian Reber, M.E., computer engineering, information assurance.

Western Technical College, La Crosse, Wis., fall president’s list, Michael Tisland, of Farmington.

Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall, fall honors list, from Rosemount – Wilson Ebner, Zachary Thissen.

Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis., fall dean’s list, Jacob Hanson, of Farmington.

Lakeville

University of Minnesota Crookston, fall chancellor’s list, Michael Mix, of Lakeville.

University of Minnesota Crookston, fall dean’s list, from Lakeville – Shawn Blad, Samantha Deutsch.

Champlain College, Burlington, Vermont, fall dean’s list, Elizabeth Humensky, of Lakeville.

Alexandria Technical & Community College, fall dean’s list, Rebecca Nystuen, of Lakeville.

Morningside College, Sioux City, Iowa, fall dean’s list, Austin Greenwalt, of Elko.

Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, fall dean’s list, Claire Ritchie, of Lakeville.

Iowa State University, Ames, fall graduates, from Lakeville – Taylor Shimota, B.S. accounting; Connor Stoffregen, B.S., agricultural systems technology.

Wheaton College (Illinois), fall dean’s list, Hannah Oechsle, of Lakeville.

Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis., fall dean’s list, Jacklyn Englund, of Lakeville.

