Concordia College, FHS choirs collaborate for Feb. 25 concert

The Concordia Choir from Concordia College in Moorhead and the Farmington High School Concert Choir will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the recital hall at the high school, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.

The concert is part of the college choir’s 15-day tour of the southwestern United States.

The 72-voice a cappella choir is conducted by Rene Clausen, who recently received a Grammy Award for Best Choral Performance. He is the artistic director of the Emmy-winning Concordia Christmas Concerts televised through PBS. Clausen has written more than 100 commissioned compositions for ensembles across the world, including the St. Olaf Choir and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

The Feb. 25 program includes a section titled, “How Can I Keep From Singing,” which includes works by Pete Seeger, Norman Luboff and Shawn Kirchener. Other composers include Hugo Distler, Heinrich Schutz, Krystof Penderecki, Alexandre Gretchaninoff, J.S. Bach and René Clausen. The final set includes a number of hymns, folk songs and spirituals.

The concert stage will be shared with the FHS Concert Choir under the direction of Megan Dimich. The choirs also will do a piece together.

Tickets are available online at http://bpt.me/2715422, by calling 800-838-3006 or at the door.