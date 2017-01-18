District 196 Community Education classes offered

District 196 Community Education will offer the following classes. To register, or for more information, call 651-423-7920 or visit www.district196.org/ce.

Playing with Snow, painting class with Dar Brooks, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Scott Highlands Middle School, $59.

Women-Only Swim Lessons, 3:30-5 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 22 to March 12, Scott Highlands Middle School, $91.

Free Travel Showcase: Extended Tours, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Scott Highlands Middle School.

Canvas & Cocktails, painting class with Tracy Giza, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Carbone’s Pizza, $39.

Sushi, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Scott Highlands Middle School, $39.

Introduction to Calligraphy, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 1 to March 15 (skip Feb. 8), Scott Highlands Middle School, $75.

Crochet: Beyond the Basics, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2-23 (skip Feb. 8), Black Hawk Middle School, $39.

Babysitting Clinic, ages 11 and older, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Scott Highlands Middle School, $55.

Overcoming Low Light in Discovery Bay, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, Minnesota Zoo, $55.