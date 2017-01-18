District 196 high schools name nominees for ExCEL and AAA awards

Eight juniors and eight seniors representing the four high schools in District 196 have been nominated for annual leadership awards sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League.

The Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership, or ExCEL, Awards recognize high school juniors who are active in fine arts and athletic activities, who demonstrate leadership qualities and who are model citizens in their community. Each high school in the state can nominate one junior boy and girl for the ExCEL Awards. This spring, two recipients will be selected from each of the eight competitive regions in the state for both Class A and AA schools. The 2016-17 ExCEL Award nominees from District 196 are Molly Moynihan and Spencer Rolland of Apple Valley High School, Emily Albert-Stauning and Christopher Weinberger of Eagan High School, Sarah Most and Ross Abram of Eastview High School, and Tess Grunklee and Jason Senthil of Rosemount High School.

The Academics, Arts and Athletics (Triple A) Awards recognize high school seniors with a 3.0 or higher grade-point average who participate in fine arts and athletic programs, and exhibit exemplary citizenship and the highest standards of sportsmanship and conduct. Each high school in the state can nominate one senior boy and girl for the award. Section and state Triple A Award recipients will be selected this spring from the list of nominees. The 2016-17 Triple A Award nominees from District 196 are Amy Breckner and Ethan Elumba of Apple Valley, Lauren Markowski and John Streed of Eagan, Haley Challgren and Sean Mather of Eastview, and Jenna Eichten and Jacob Smith of Rosemount.