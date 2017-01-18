District 196 STEM Career Fair is Feb. 16 at AVHS

District 196 will hold its annual STEM Career Fair 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Apple Valley High School, 14450 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. The event is free and open to all interested area high school students and their parents.

More than 60 STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) businesses and colleges will have representatives available to answer students’ questions and share information about their company and work experience. Students can move from table to table in a college fair-like setting to learn how to prepare for a career in a STEM-related field and find out what it takes to become an engineer, computer programmer, physician, pharmacist, nurse, actuary or other STEM professional. There will also be door prizes, information about STEM clubs in District 196 schools and tours of Apple Valley High’s fabrication lab, which opened last year.

All District 196 schools offer some components of STEM education and the district has established a K-12 pathway of STEM-focused magnet schools. It begins at the elementary level with Cedar Park Elementary STEM School and Echo Park Elementary School of Leadership, Engineering and Technology, and continues at Valley Middle School of STEM and Apple Valley High.

No registration is necessary to attend. For more information, visit www.district196.org/stemfair or contact Cathy Kindem, District 196 Teaching and Learning coordinator, at [email protected].