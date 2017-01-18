Family Calendar for the week of Jan. 20

To submit items for the Family Calendar, email: [email protected].

Saturday, Jan. 21

Clear Communication workshop, 12-1:30 p.m., Thrive Therapy, 190 S. River Ridge Circle, Suite 208, Burnsville. Free. Register at http://thrivetherapymn.com.

Monday, Jan. 23

Informational meeting by the Friends of the Elko New Market Library, 7 p.m., small meeting room, ENM library, 110 J Roberts Way, Elko New Market. Information: [email protected].

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Consumer law clinic, 1-4 p.m., Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Get help with consumer law matters such as debt collection, garnishment, credit issues, foreclosures, contracts and conciliation court with a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney. This clinic is a joint program of Legal Assistance of Dakota County, the Dakota County Family Court and the Dakota County Law Library. Call 952-431-3200 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Criminal expungement informational clinic, 1:30 p.m., Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Free. Information: 651-438-8080.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Memory Care Support Group, 2-3 p.m., Augustana Regent at Burnsville, 14500 Regent Lane, Burnsville. Information: Jane Hubbard at 952-898-8728.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Legal Assistance of Dakota County, 1-4 p.m., Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Receive a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney regarding family law matters such as domestic abuse, custody, child support or visitation. Call 952-891-7135 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Farmington Community Expo, 9 a.m. to noon, Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave. Free admission. Information: http://bit.ly/FgtnExpo2017.

Indoor Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Information: www.cityofeagan.com/marketfest.

Ongoing

Emotions Anonymous meetings, 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at SouthCross Community Church, 1800 E. County Road 42 (at Summit Oak Drive), Apple Valley. EA is a 12-step program for those seeking emotional health. All are welcome. Information: http://www.emotionsanonymous.org/out-of-the-darkness-walks.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold the following blood drives. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.

• Jan. 20, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Eastview High School, 6200 140th St. W., Apple Valley.

• Jan. 20, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Ave. S., Eagan.

• Jan. 24, 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Easter Lutheran Church – On The Hill, 4200 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan.

• Jan. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Great Lakes Coca-Cola, 2750 Eagandale Blvd., Eagan.

• Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Apple Valley Medical Center, 14655 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley.

• Jan. 26, 12-6 p.m., Ecumen Seasons, 15359 Founders Lane, Apple Valley.

• Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eagan City Hall, 3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan.

• Jan. 26, 12-6 p.m., Lost Spur Event Center, 2750 Sibley Memorial Highway, Eagan.

• Jan. 26, 2-7 p.m., Glendale United Methodist Church, 13550 Glendale Road, Savage.

• Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Walmart, 20710 Keokuk Ave., Lakeville.

• Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Culver’s, 3445 O’Leary Lane, Eagan.