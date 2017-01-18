Jerome John Pompa

(Sept. 27, 1962 – Jan. 14, 2017)

Pompa, Jerome J. Beloved husband, father, brother and uncle. Age 54, of Apple Valley, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 14, 2017.

Preceded in death by parents. Survived by wife, Colleen of 25 years; children, Rachel, Elizabeth, Joshua, Deborah; sister Dawn (John) Cline, brother Doug Pompa. Many other relatives and friends.

Jerome served in the Air Force and worked for Emerson in Chanhassen. His biggest passions in life were his children and his faith. Hobbies included scuba diving, riding motorcycles, and remote control airplanes. He will truly be missed by many.

Funeral services will be held on 11 am Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at River Valley Church, 14898 Energy Way, Apple Valley, MN. Visitation 5-8pm Tuesday, January 17 at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave. Interment Roselawn Cemetery, St. Paul.

White Funeral Home

Apple Valley 952-432-201

www.whitefuneralhomes.com

Post navigation