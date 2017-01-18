Lakeville North speech coach presents benefit performance

Max Wojtanowicz, assistant speech coach at Lakeville North High School, will present a performance of “Ball: A Musical Tribute To My Lost Testicle” 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Lakeville Area Arts Center as a benefit for the LNHS speech team.

When Wojtanowicz was diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer in January 2016, a friend told him to “conquer it, and then sing about it.” He accepted that challenge.

Through storytelling and original songs about chemotherapy, community and courage, “Ball” is a show about laughing (and singing) in the face of darkness when life throws you a curveball.

Wojtanowicz’s first solo performance effort is his fourth original musical with director Nikki Swoboda, in collaboration with composers Michael Gruber, Jason Hansen and Andrew Cooke. Jerry Rubino will join Wojtanowicz at the piano. The show, hailed as “charming, witty, moving and thoroughly enjoyable” by the Star Tribune, was premiered by Wojtanowicz’s company The Catalysts at the 2016 Minnesota Fringe Festival. It was met with critical acclaim and sold-out houses, ultimately becoming the second-best-selling show of 168 in the festival. It has now played throughout Minnesota, with more touring planned in 2017.

Wojtanowicz has been an assistant speech coach at Lakeville North for seven years, teaching his students about the power of sharing stories. He is excited for the opportunity to bring his own personal story to life in the community.

“I always tell my students to believe in the message of their story, and to use the art of storytelling as a catalyst for social change, so bringing ‘Ball’ to this community feels like a logical connection,” Wojtanowicz said.

The Lakeville North speech team is composed of 80 students with a wide range of backgrounds, interests and academic and extracurricular passions. Minnesota competitive forensics focuses on 13 events, ranging from humorous to dramatic, entertaining to informative, each effectively matching the student to their greatest opportunity for success and growth. Competing locally, regionally and nationally, the North speech program has won numerous awards at each level of competition. This performance is produced by The Lakeville North Speech Boosters, a 501(c)(3) tax-deductible organization formed to support and promote the Lakeville North speech team.

A talkback with Wojtanowicz, Rubino, and Catalysts artistic associate Whitney Rhodes will follow the performance.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at http://lnhsspeech.seatyourself.biz.