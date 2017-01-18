Nominations open for District 191 Community of Excellence Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2017 One91 Community of Excellence Awards to honor employees in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.

Superintendent Joe Gothard said the purpose of the awards is to recognize the extraordinary contributions of One91 staff members who are ensuring students are Future Ready and Community Strong.

Nomination categories will include Collaboration and Partnership, Innovation, Community Engagement, Excellence in Educational Support, Teaching Excellence and Leadership in Action.

In addition, a Spirit of Excellence award will go to an individual or team that exemplifies the best of what the district seeks in its employees.

Students, parents, community members and colleagues are invited to submit nominations. Nominations are due by Monday, Feb. 6, and can be submitted online at www.isd191.org/COEAwards. Paper nomination forms are also available in schools and at the Welcome Center at Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway.

Selections will be made by Feb. 21 and recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony in April. For more information, contact Communications Director Ruth Dunn at [email protected] or 952-707-2020. This will be the second year of the awards. Read about 2016 recipients and watch videos on the district’s website at www.isd191.org.