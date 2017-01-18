Speaking of Kids parenting presentation slated Feb. 13

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation will present “The Top Secret Project,” a traveling exhibit designed to help parents and professionals who work with youth recognize potential warning signs, Monday, Feb. 13, at Meadowview Elementary School.

Looks can be deceiving. That’s the message behind the unique traveling exhibit created by the foundation.

By exploring a makeshift teen’s bedroom, parents learn to identify objects that could provide critical insights about potentially risky behavior. Amidst the clutter of clothing scattered on the floor, school supplies on a desk and personal care products on a vanity there are more than 150 items that can actually be signals that a young person could be involved in risky, harmful or even illegal activity. The exhibit and a presentation provides participants with insights into some of the items in the room and identifies how each can signal a warning about alcohol or other drug use, suicidal thoughts, eating disorders, bullying, criminal or gang activity, and other mental health concerns.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has created a website, TopSecretProject.org, with resources related to prevention, early intervention, drug trends, mental health resources and more.

“The Top Secret Project” will be on display at Meadowview Elementary School, 6100 195th St. W., during the 7-8:30 p.m. presentation. The exhibit is open to adults only. This is the third in a series of Speaking of Kids seminars. Farmington School District 192 and Lakeville School District 194 Community Education and Early Childhood Family Education programs have partnered together to provide the seminars to area residents.

Registration information is available at www.speakingofkids.info or by calling 651-460-3200. Child care is available by registration prior to the event. Free continuing education units are available with registration.