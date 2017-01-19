Convention bureau marks 30 years

Amie Burrill

Hotels have rebounded from tough times

A ringing phone used to be a barometer of success for the Burnsville Convention and Visitors Bureau.

A call to an 800 number meant someone saw one of the bureau’s print ads in a tour book or maybe USA Today. A visitors guide was immediately stuffed in the mail.

Last year was the first the bureau stopped printing a visitors guide. Information about Burnsville-area attractions and hotels the bureau promotes is at burnsvillemn.com.

“Most of what we do is social media and doing content activation to drive traffic to our website to get that information instantaneously to the visitor and potential visitor,” said Amie Burrill, the bureau’s executive director.

As it begins its 30th anniversary year, the bureau’s methods have changed but its mission hasn’t: attracting visitors to the city’s nine hotels, where a 3 percent room tax collected by the city funds bureau operations.

The bureau — recently rebranded as Experience Burnsville — is planning anniversary activities, including an invite-only, ’80s-themed party on Feb. 9 at the Ames Center.

In 1987 the city launched the bureau by approving the lodging tax, which the hospitality industry had sought to put into state law to promote itself.

“The one thing that I think makes Burnsville unique is the fact that we were the first community south of the river to really have lodging properties and to have a convention and visitors bureau,” Burrill said, noting that the city once had an old-school Howard Johnson’s built in the early 1970s.

After 14 years under the umbrella of the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce, the bureau became a nonprofit corporation. Since 2010 its office has been in the city’s Ames Center, which became another visitor attraction when it opened in 2009.

Burnsville Center, the Mall of America and later the Twin Cities Premium Outlets mall in Eagan are among the core attractions, along with the likes of Valleyfair, professional sports, the Minnesota Zoo, downtown Minneapolis and even last year’s Ryder Cup in Chaska.

“Everyone loves our area because of shopping,” said Burrill, the bureau’s fifth executive, who came to Burnsville in 2006 after working as small-business manager for the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The last 16 years have been a roller-coaster for Burnsville’s hotels, which number 850 rooms, down from a high of 950.

The 9/11 attacks prompted a fear of flying among many would-be travelers. In response, Burnsville, Lakeville, Eagan, Apple Valley and Shakopee joined to form a Minneapolis South partnership that today includes Burnsville, Eagan and Lakeville, Burrill said.

“We’ve named ourselves the Shopping Capital of the Midwest, really playing off our retail,” she said.

The Great Recession of the late 2000s and early 2010s dealt another blow to lodging. The growing use of business video-conferencing didn’t help, Burrill said.

“And with the lack of visitors, some of our hotels probably fell behind in payments and staying up with the times and even being able to market and promote themselves,” Burrill said. “So they relied heavily on the CVB to promote the destination.”

In 2009, the trough of the recession, Burnsville’s hotels had an occupancy rate of 51 percent and an average daily rate (a measure of how much hotels are able to charge) of $53 per room, according to Burrill.

By 2015, occupancy had rebounded to 68 percent with a $71 ADR.

“And the outlook is for a good 2017 and a good 2018,” Burrill said.

Aging hotel properties such as the AmericInn Burnsville (see related story) can be a challenge. Burnsville’s newest hotel, the Hampton Inn Minneapolis/Burnsville, is nearly 20 years old, Burrill said.

Burnsville Center is another aging property to keep an eye on. Discussions are “happening in the community” about ways to diversify the retail giant and keep it vital — just as Southdale in Edina has undergone changes, Burrill said.

“It’s such a draw and it’s been such a big part of our community,” she said. “It’s been such a big part of our promotional portfolio for the 30 years we’ve been around. Burnsville Center is celebrating their 40-year anniversary in August. … They’ve been invested in the community and we’d love to see them thrive today and in the future.”