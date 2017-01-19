Dwindling species, ecosystems inspire art show

“Pink Flamingos of the Yucatan” by George Lutz.

Acrylic painter George Lutz applied his brand of abstract realism to pink flamingos in one of their most popular habitats — the Mexican state of Yucatan, which has a wildlife preserve alive with migrating birds.

“There are 20,000 left on the Yucatan Peninsula and there used to be millions before Columbus,” said Lutz, of Burnsville. “And they may be gone in another 20 years.”

Lutz is the curator and originator of “Paradise Lost,” a show that will include his 64-inch by 64-inch painting “Pink Flamingos of the Yucatan.”

Featuring 13 artists associated with the Burnsville Visual Arts Society, “Paradise Lost” will run from Jan. 26 through March 2 at the gallery in Burnsville’s Ames Center. An opening reception will be held Jan. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Alarm at the disappearance of species and ecosystems across the world inspired the show. Lutz will have five paintings on display, four inspired by disappearing rain forest.

“I think at this age, it’s a message,” he said of the show. “I’m 67. I’m strongly into the message and what’s going on. I want people, when they go into the gallery, to be aware and think about it.”

Lutz, a “full-time artist” who also does carpentry and ceramic tile work, has an affinity for large canvases and archeological scenes in Mexico and Central America, which he has visited many times.

He and his wife, Mary Pat Fay-Lutz, both graduated from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, the nation’s oldest art museum and school. Fay-Lutz will have a sculpture, “Vicki,” in the show.

The other artists are Alison Price, Sheri Grube, Mary Lee Lewis, Rick Mittelstadt, Bob Pollard, Rebecca Tolle, John Huisman, Raquel Goutierez, Chris Price, Annie Young and Pattie Swartz.