Lakeville man found dead inside car

Authorities investigating cause

A 32-year-old Lakeville man was found dead inside a vehicle parked on the side of the road Jan. 18 afternoon in rural Rice County.

Rice County Sheriff’s Department identified the individual as Tyler Lee, and said he was found inside a vehicle parked near Union Lake Trail and Dalton Avenue in Webster Township.

Lee was reportedly transported to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

An investigation is underway involving the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Rice County Coroner’s Office and Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials said they do not believe the public is in danger in this case.