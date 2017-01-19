Many want stretch of Crystal Lake Road narrowed

Would add cost to planned street work

Residents and City Council members wrestled Jan. 17 with a neighborhood request to narrow a portion of Crystal Lake Road East in Burnsville.

A majority of Crystal Lake Road homeowners between Lac Lavon Drive and Chicago Avenue want that segment narrowed to slow traffic and give it more of a neighborhood scale.

Crystal Lake Road is part of a larger street reclamation project scheduled in the area this year. Supporters of narrowing said in a petition they’re willing to pay higher assessments for a more extensive reconstruction project that would be needed to narrow the road from 44 feet to 33.

About 75 percent of Crystal Lake Road residents signed the petition, according to a city staff report, but support has since shrunk to a smaller majority. Three signers said during a public hearing they’ve switched positions.

A council majority agreed to further explore narrowing. A resolution is expected to come before the council Feb. 7, but any action could be undone later when bids are advertised and awarded.

Full reconstruction would cost the owner of a typical 90-foot lot $2,850 instead of the $1,575 assessment for reclamation, which city staff originally proposed. Reconstruction would add about $110,000 to the share of the street project covered by all Burnsville taxpayers, according to City Engineer Ryan Peterson.

“From my standpoint, I just can’t justify the city cost,” said Council Member Bill Coughlin, the lone member to declare a position.

The road segment is wider than the standard 31-foot neighborhood street width. Crystal Lake Road functioned as a collector street before Southcross Drive and Lac Lavon Drive were extended, according to the city.

The road segment accommodates about 600 vehicles a day — a “fairly low level of traffic for a local street,” the staff report said.

Most of the pro-narrowing homeowners are on the south side of the road with properties that abut Crystal Lake. Most opponents or non-signers of the petition are on the north side, though two are on the south.

“I started (the petition) because for 31 years I’ve hated living on that wide street,” said Scott Seiberlich, 913 Crystal Lake Road E. Cars go too fast, the road “feels like a highway” and he feared for his children’s safety when they were small, Seiberlich said.

“We lost a few pets in the street,” said his wife, Susan. The speed problems have improved since the family first moved in, but the “aesthetic neighborhood feeling” is lost with such a wide street, she said.

“I feel the street is safe,” she said. “I don’t like the look of it.”

Randall Ross, 1116 Crystal Lake Road E., said he signed the petition in hopes of calming traffic but has changed his mind.

“The additional expense, I was kind of blown away,” Ross said.

The sidewalk on the north side is a problem for those homeowners because it would end up bisecting their front yards and leaving a larger boulevard, while south-side homeowners would essentially get yard extensions, said Mark Lund, 1024 Crystal Lake Road E., another signer who recanted.

But Public Works Director Steve Albrecht said he’d recommend relocating the sidewalk closer to the street if it were widened. Assessments for that project are estimated at up to $900 for a 90-foot lot.

Perhaps, as a goodwill gesture, south-side homeowners could share that assessment since they support the narrowing, Peterson said.

But adding sidewalk relocation to the total cost didn’t sit well with Gary Dahnke, 1100 Crystal Lake Road E., another petition signer who recanted.

“It just seems like the more and more we talk about this, the more and more it’s going to cost us,” he said.

Narrowing and not narrowing the street each have pros and cons, the staff report said.

Narrower neighborhood streets are generally safer for drivers and pedestrians, narrowing would add green space and require less chemical treatment of snow and ice, and future roadway improvements would be less expensive, the report said, adding that narrowing is the majority position.

Keeping the current width would be less expensive and maintain a “de facto shoulder/bike trail,” the report said. There are no known safety hazards on the road segment. The city could use striping to reduce the lane width, which is more cost-effective than removing curbing. Also, removing curb and gutter that’s in good shape could be considered wasteful.

Staff will prepare a resolution using bid alternatives for both narrowing and keeping the current width. Albrecht said staff will re-engage with residents on the sidewalk option.

Bid advertisements for the city’s 2017 street projects are scheduled for March, with the council awarding bids in April.