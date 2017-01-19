McAndrews Road reconstruction open house Feb. 2

An open house regarding McAndrews Road improvements is scheduled for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Rosemount City Hall, 2875 145th St. W.

Dakota County along with the cities of Rosemount and Apple Valley are planning to convert 2.2 miles of County Road 38/McAndrews Road from Pilot Knob Road to South Robert Trail/Highway 3 to a three-lane highway with a center left-turn lane and dedicated right-turn lanes.

Dakota County has been planning on working on McAndrews Road for some time, according to John Morast, Rosemount city engineer.

He said they’re not planning on completing any trails along the road during the project because a large gas line is in the way and would cost about $1.5 million to replace, but they could look at it in the future.

Morast also said that the project will meet the city’s requirements for storm water drainage.

Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste asked during the City Council meeting Tuesday if the project would prevent flooding across the road, something that happened about 15-20 years ago.

Morast said it should.

Construction is planned for the summer of 2018.

Staff will be in attendance to explain the project, gather input and answer questions.