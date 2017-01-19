Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE

Date: December 23, 2016

YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

1. Default has occurred in the terms and conditions of the Declaration for Gardenview Place Association (hereinafter the Association) which was recorded as Document No. 1109609 on March 29, 1993 in the Office of the County Recorder of Dakota County, Minnesota, as amended and supplemented, covering the following property:

Legal Description: Lot 3, Block 1, Gardenview Place 1st Addition, Dakota County, Minnesota

Street Address: 14304 Hickory Court, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Tax Parcel ID No.:

01-28950-01-030

2. Pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of December 23, 2016 from Steven J. Nickelson, title holder, to the Association, a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $2,446.00, for unpaid association assessments, late fees, attorneys fees and costs, plus any other such amounts that will accrue after December 23, 2016, including additional assessments and reasonable attorneys fees and costs of collection and foreclosure which will be added to the amount claimed due and owing at the time of the sale herein.

3. No action is now pending at law or otherwise to recover said debt or any part thereof.

4. That all preforeclosure requirements have been met.

5. The owner has not been released from the owners financial obligation to pay said amount.

6. The Declaration, referenced above, provides for a continuing lien against the property. A Notice of Lien evidencing the amount due on August 22, 2016 was recorded on August 26, 2016 as Document No. 3146328 in the Dakota County Recorders Office.

7. Pursuant to the power of sale contained in the same Declaration and granted by the owner in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration and pursuant to Minn. Stat. 515B.3-115 and 515B.3-116, said Lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the Sheriff of Dakota County, at the Dakota County Sheriffs Office, Dakota County Law Enforcement Center, 1580 Highway 55, Lobby S-100, Hastings, MN 55033, on the 8th day of March, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at public auction to the highest bidder, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorneys fees as allowed by law.

8. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owner, her personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. The date and time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on September 8, 2017, if the account is not reinstated or the owner does not redeem from the foreclosure sale.

REDEMPTION NOTICE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

9. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Attorneys for Gardenview Place Association

Chestnut Cambronne PA

By: /s/ Gretchen S. Schellhas, Esq. (#195595)

17 Washington Avenue North, Suite 300

Minneapolis, MN 55401-2048

(612) 339-7300

(Gardenview Place – Nickelson

20141028.003.)

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 19, 26,

February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017

644424