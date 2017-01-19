New charter school to open in Apple Valley

FIT Academy, a free public charter school, is scheduled to open in Apple Valley this fall. The school will serve students in kindergarten to eighth grade in its first year and eventually plans to serve students through the 12th grade. The school will occupy the building previously home to Paideia Academy. Applications for enrollment are currently being accepted.

The purpose of FIT Academy is to educate the whole child for life, according a school press release.

FIT Academy will aim to empower students to live fulfilling, responsible and successful lives by purposefully integrating the three developmental components of fitness, intellect and teamwork, organizers say.

FIT Academy plans to provide a balanced approach to student growth that embraces diversity and individuality by promoting open minded inquiry and valuing respectful interactions.

As a charter school, FIT Academy is subject to state laws and rules applicable to public schools. FIT Academy is governed by a local school board and reports to its authorizer, Volunteers of America.

FIT Academy organizers say they are committed to providing an education that meets and exceeds state academic requirements and prepares students to become leaders in society.

Located at 7200 147th St. W. in Apple Valley, FIT Academy will provide transportation and serve students from neighboring communities.

For more information about the school, visit www.fitacademymn.org.