Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

(Minn. Stat. 518B.01, subd. 8)

State of Minnesota

Dakota County

District Court

Judicial District: 1st

Court File Number:19WS-FA-17-22

Case Type: Domestic Abuse

In the Matter of:

Shawna Marie Samuel

And OBO Minor Children

Petitioner

vs.

ADAM DANIEL SALAZAR, Jr.

Respondent

To Respondent named above:

An order has been issued directing you to appear at 1 W. Mendota Rd. #140 West St. Paul, MN 55118 on February 3, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted.

You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Northern Service Center-DAKOTA County Court Administrators Office.

If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for Violation of the Courts Order.

Dated: January 13, 2017

/s/ Jared Hartlich-Mares

Court Administrator / Deputy

