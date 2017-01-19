Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

(Minn. Stat. 518B.01, subd. 8)
State of Minnesota
Dakota County
District Court
Judicial District: 1st
Court File Number:19WS-FA-17-22
Case Type: Domestic Abuse
In the Matter of:
Shawna Marie Samuel
And OBO Minor Children
Petitioner
vs.
ADAM DANIEL SALAZAR, Jr.
Respondent
To Respondent named above:
An order has been issued directing you to appear at 1 W. Mendota Rd. #140 West St. Paul, MN 55118 on February 3, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted.
You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Northern Service Center-DAKOTA County Court Administrators Office.
If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for Violation of the Courts Order.
Dated: January 13, 2017
/s/ Jared Hartlich-Mares
Court Administrator / Deputy
Published in the
Dakota County Tribune
January 19, 2017
643882