Notice of Court Hearings – ORDER FOR HEARING AND NOTICE(CHILD IN NEED OF PROTECTION OR SERVICES PETITION PROCEEDINGS)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

COUNTY COURT

JUVENILE DIVISION

File No. 19HA-JV-16-2357

In the Matter of the Welfare of D.D,

Child.

TO: Christen Andrew Driscoll

Social Worker, Ann Hackel, having filed in this Court, a petition alleging among other things that the above named child is, in need of protection or services, in this, viz: within the meaning of Minnesota Statues, Section 260C.007: Subd. 6(8), in that the child is without proper parental care because of the emotional, mental, or physical disability, or state of immaturity of the childs parent, guardian or other custodian. Subd. 6(9), in that the child is one whose behavior, condition, or environment is such as to be injurious or dangerous to the child or others, including, but not limited to, the exposure of a child to criminal activity in the childs home.

IT IS ORDERED that said petition be heard and the facts concerning such child be examined by the Court in the County Court Room, in the Court House, in Hastings, Minnesota, on February 1,2017 at 10:30 AM, or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard;

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice hereof be given to the following named persons by one week publication in a legal newspaper as provided by law, viz: Christen Andrew Driscoll.

Dated: January 13, 2017

/s/ Tim D. Wermager,

Judge

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 19, 2017

644520