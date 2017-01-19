Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at 7836 Dickson Circle., Skyline Village MHC, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076, and the following manufactured home will be sold by public auction by the Sheriff of Dakota County: A 1975 ROLL/LA manufactured home, 14×70, and serial No. 30542.

This sale will be held to satisfy a claim held by Skyline Village MHC, upon the above described property and owned by Rosario J Dumoulin and Patricia A Dumoulin with 1st Secured Party Midway National Bank. The property has been abandon in the Skyline Village MHC.

The amount of the claim against the above referenced property is $1922.64 computed to the date of sale, exclusive of expenses of said sale and the advertising thereof.

Date January 16th, 2017

Skyline Village MHC

(by) a Sue Ludden

7510 Concord Blvd

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

651-451-2874

