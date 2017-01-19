Order To Show Cause – ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COURT FILE NO.

19HA-CV-16-3830

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for American Home Mortgage Assets Trust 2007-5, Mortgage-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-5,

In Relation to Certificate of Title No. 142446 issued for land in the County of Dakota and State of Minnesota and legally described as:

Lot Sixteen (16), Block Two (2), SOUTHERN LAKES 4TH ADDITION.

TO: ROBERT WILSON;

and to parties, if any, in possession of said premises adverse to the Petitioner.

Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above entitled matter, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on the 8th day of February, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. in the Dakota County Government Center, Hastings, Minnesota, and then, or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard, show cause, if any there be, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:

That the Registrar of Titles, upon the filing with him of a certified copy of this Order, cancel Certificate of Title No. 142446 and enter a new Certificate of Title for the land therein described in favor of Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for American Home Mortgage Assets Trust 2007-5, Mortgage-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-5, subject to the memorials of Document Nos. 349084, 361501.1, 361508, 361510, 377907, 382657 and 382660 but free from all other memorials now appearing on the present Certificate of Title, the last of which is Document No. 759220, and free also from the Memorial of this Order.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order be served:

(a) at least 10 days prior to such the hearing upon the above named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action;

(b) it shall be served at least 14 days prior to such hearing upon any of the above named nonresidents by sending a copy of this Order to such nonresident at his post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt;

(c) it shall be served upon any party who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and by sending a copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to this last known address and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing by first class mail to his address as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated.

DATED: December 29, 2016

BY THE COURT:

/s/ Martha Simonett

Judge of District Court

APPROVED:

JAMES P. OCONNELL

EXAMINER OF TITLES

BY: /s/ James P. OConnell

JAMES P. OCONNELL

Attorney for Petitioner:

Michael R. Sauer

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

7616 Currell Blvd, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

Attendance is not required at said hearing except to object to the entry of the above described Order.

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 19, 26, 2017

644050