Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF DAKOTA
DISTRICT COURT
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 19HA-PR-16-593
In Re: Estate of
Evelyn Armain Michel,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 23, 2017 at 9:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at Dakota County District Court, Probate Division, 1560 Highway 55, Hastings, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated September 26, 2001, and Codicil dated May 21, 2009, and for the appointment of Thomas Alien Consulting incorporated, whose address is 1535 Livingstone Avenue, West St Paul, Minnesota 55118, as personal representative of the decedents estate in a supervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing, if the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 4, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Arlene Perkkio
Judge of District Court
Borer & Tomney, PLLC
Robin D. Tomney
MN#Q232142
1570 Concordia Avenue
Suite 200
St Paul, MN 55104
Telephone: 651-287-6021
Facsimile: 651-287-6024
Published in the
Dakota County Tribune
January 19, 26, 2017
644361