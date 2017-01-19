Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) propose to build a 129-foot Monopole Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is Denmark Avenue, Farmington, Dakota County, MN 55024, N44-35-51.75 / W93-9-12.9. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1063940.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 19, 2017

644063