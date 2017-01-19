Telecommunications tower lights up Eagan skyline

City approves new lighting policy

An illuminated telecommunications tower replaced a water tower in Eagan in 2017. The Eagan City Council approved a lighting policy Tuesday night. (Photo by Andy Rogers)

Eagan residents may have noticed something new illuminating the skyline last month when a newly built telecommunications tower was turned on.

The Sperry telecommunications tower was built last year near Interstate 35E off Pilot Knob Road.

It’s replacing a water tower, which didn’t hold water for about seven years before it was demolished in May 2016.

Eagan Public Works Director Russ Matthys said as water treatment plants have been built over the years, water towers have been made obsolete and expensive to maintain.

But, the water tower still had a purpose as a home to several antennas used by both the city and the county as well as cellular carriers.

“We still had a use for an elevated structure of some sort, but we didn’t want to pay $1-$1.5 million to renovate,” Matthys said. “So we put up a structure that had more of a 50-year lifespan that would actually provide a better capacity and service ability for antennas for the city and county and the customers.”

The 198-foot free-standing communication structure will be paid for by leasing antenna space to private companies which provide services such as voice, data and streaming along with EMS radio coverage.

The telecommunications tower will also double as a public art display for the city.

The tower features 5,448 LED light bulbs within 118 lighting figures, which can create an indefinite range of colors.

“I think the reactions to it have been overwhelmingly positive,” Eagan Communications Director Tom Garrison said. “Folks used to tell us when the old Sperry tower was there, when people approached Eagan, that was a way for them to guide themselves in.”

The city can control the colors to remain constant or consistently change to create images and shapes that can appear to move.

The Eagan City Council approved a lighting policy after staff reviewed existing public and private lighting policies.

In November, the City Council agreed to a limited proposal so it could be turned on for the holidays. It had a special display for ringing in the New Year.

Its default color is green, but it will reflect special occasions, city holidays and other special days.

For instance, on Valentine’s Day, the tower could feature hearts and for St. Patrick’s Day it could have green shamrocks.

It could be red, white and blue to honor Independence Day, Flag Day, and the 9/11 anniversary,

The city plans to highlight holidays and other noteworthy events and accomplishments.

The tower will even be able to do public safety announcements such as storm warnings and amber alerts.

External lighting requests will not be accepted.

The city anticipates lighting will cost about $2.30 per day operating 10 minutes after sunset to midnight each day, except for New Year’s Day, when it will be on longer.

“We designed it to be atheistically pleasing during daylight hours as well, regardless of whether the lights are on,” Matthys said.

And no matter what time of day, it’s hard to tell there are antennas attached.

“They’re hidden by the different segments of the tower,” Matthys said. “The special material allows the radio and signals to go through. There’s also a nice solid deck behind that so folks can stand safely rather than hanging from the structure when they are working.”