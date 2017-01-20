Lakeville family safe after early morning fire

Fire started in garage

A Lakeville family of five is safe after an early-morning fire Jan. 20 damaged part of their home on the 18700 block of Javelin Avenue.

Lakeville Fire Chief Mike Meyer said the fire occurred in the garage where the occupants had cooked fried food Thursday night.

Meyer said a neighbor noticed the fire, warned the family and helped them escape and called authorities about 6:45 a.m.. When crews arrived on scene they found the third stall of the attached garage on fire.

He said the fire spread up the third floor of the house and got into the attic space before it was extinguished.

Meyer said two bedrooms and a bathroom were affected by fire, smoke and water and the residents are not able to stay in the home.

The siding on the neighbor’s home also reportedly melted from exposure to the flames