Augustana-bound guard becomes one of SSC’s top players

Eastview’s boys basketball program wants to get back to where it was a few years ago – consistently in the race for conference and section championships.

To do that, senior guard Jameson Bryan said, the Lightning had to get tougher, mentally and physically.

The result? Four consecutive victories after a 2-4 start, and a 3-1 South Suburban Conference record going into this week’s action. That put the Lightning in a tie for second place in the league. Eastview will find out soon enough if it’s a contender in the league because two of its next three games are against Lakeville North and Apple Valley, two top-10 teams in Class 4A.

Bryan, a four-year starter, two-year captain and the Lightning’s career assist leader, said the light bulb went on not during a victory, but during a loss.

“It was our game against Minneapolis Southwest at Augsburg,” Bryan recalled, referring to a holiday tournament game Dec. 29 that Eastview lost 69-66. “That game got physical, and we didn’t respond well. It showed us we needed to be more physical if we wanted to win.”

Victories over Centennial, Farmington, Shakopee and Eagan followed. Eastview’s resolve was tested in last Friday’s 49-38 victory over Eagan. Both teams struggled to run their offenses. Eastview had just six two-point field goals the whole game (the Lightning did make six three-pointers, however). Because of the game’s physical nature, Eastview players marched to the free-throw line for 34 attempts, but made only 19.

But the Lightning toughened up on defense, holding the Wildcats (3-8, 0-4) to 13 second-half points. “I think it’s important to know we can win a game like this,” said Bryan, who had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Bryan will be in the middle of whatever the Lightning accomplishes this year because he’s one of the South Suburban Conference’s top players. In addition to his duties running the Lightning offense, he’s now the league’s fourth-leading scorer with a 19.3 average.

Bryan and senior guard Mason Carpenter were the only two returning players who averaged more than two points a game last season. Carpenter is averaging 15.2 points. Senior guard Brady Miller averages 12.8 and scored a game-high 14 against Eagan.

Although it was a given that Bryan was expected to score more, “what we were looking for from him was leadership,” Eastview coach Paul Goetz said. “He’s been on our varsity for four years, he’s played against all of the good guards in our conference, and he knows what we need to do to be successful. We wanted him to set an example, and he’s done that.”

Bryan certainly doesn’t mind being asked to score more, but added, “I think I’m a distributor. I’d like to think I can play whatever way the team needs me to play.”

Although not big (5-foot-10, 160 pounds), Bryan has handled playing in one of Minnesota’s toughest conferences. He also played high-level AAU basketball with the Minnesota Warriors, a team that also had Carpenter and Rosemount forwards Alec and Luke Loehr.

Defending NCAA Division II national champion Augustana noticed Bryan’s versatility and offered him a scholarship. Bryan signed with the school Nov. 9, the first day of the early signing period.

“I really liked everything about the school,” said Bryan, a National Honor Society member. “I like their style of play. I think I can fit in there, and the team really seemed like a family to me.”

When Bryan gets to Augustana in the fall, it won’t be the first time coach Tom Billeter has worked with a member of the Bryan family. When Billeter coached at North Dakota State, Jameson’s father John was a student assistant coach.

But first Bryan would like to help Eastview be a factor in the conference and make a run in the section playoffs. Eastview has not won a postseason game since 2012, the last time the Lightning reached the state tournament.

“The teams we played had a lot to do with the start we had,” Goetz said. “We played Eden Prairie, Chaska, Hopkins – a really tough schedule. And our kids were in all of those games. It’s been a really fun group to coach.”

