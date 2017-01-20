Battle of Lakeville takes to the ice

Lakeville North forward Max McGlade (right) tries to get past Lakeville South defenseman Josh Ess during a South Suburban Conference boys hockey game Jan. 12 at Hasse Arena. North won 3-2 on an overtime goal by Garrett Daly at 2 minutes, 43 seconds of overtime. The victory kept North in first place in the conference. (Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com)

Lakeville North’s Blake Brandt watches the puck slip past Lakeville South goalie Isaiah DiLaura for the winning goal in overtime in the Panthers’s 3-2 boys hockey victory at Hasse Arena. North forward Garrett Daly took the shot. (Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com)

The Lakeville North bench empties to celebrate the Panthers’ 3-2 overtime victory over Lakeville South on Jan. 12 at Hasse Arena. North remained in first place in South Suburban Conference boys hockey. (Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com)