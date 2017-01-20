Decades of service recognized

Lakeville Area School Board Member Judy Keliher was honored by the Minnesota School Boards Association Jan. 12 for 20 years of service on the Lakeville School Board. Keliher started serving on the board in July 1997 and was re-elected to her sixth four-year term in November 2016. Keliher said she is “honored to serve and advocate for our students, families, staff and community for over 20 years.” She said during her first decade, the district was building schools every two years and strengthening school curriculum. “The last 10 years have been focused on maintaining a strong curriculum during challenging financial times and implementing a variety of programs to develop personalized learning opportunities,” she said. “Grade reconfiguration, offering over 20 AP classes, ALC, Ignite!, all-day kindergarten, incorporating technology into teaching and learning, AVID, Smart Bus, STEAM, STEM Academy, Business Academies, Impact Academy, LinK12, MNCAPS, award-winning teachers, fine arts and sports teams are just some of the many highlights throughout the 20 years. These are exciting times for education as we see our district’s strategic plan unfold in the classroom as we continue to bring learning to life for our students.” (Photo submitted)