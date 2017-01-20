District 194 plans another levy election

Referendum renewal may include increase request

For the third time in four years, the Lakeville Area School District is planning a levy referendum election.

If no other strategy is devised, three more levy renewal elections would be needed in the next 10 years to keep previously approved funding coming to the district.

Board members agreed in a Jan. 17 study session a Nov. 7 levy election is needed to renew the expiring 2007 10-year $73 million levy at today’s cost of $82 million.

“We’re going to have an election in November,” Board Member Jim Skelly said. “One way or the other something will be on the ballot. This renewal will be the minimum, otherwise we’re going to have to cut $8.2 million.”

They discussed putting two questions on the ballot. The first would ask voters to renew the levy and the second would propose increasing it to fund middle school redesign and the introduction of STEM programming, Project Lead the Way.

State law requires the board to vote by Aug. 25 to call for a referendum election that would be held Nov. 7.

“It’s a property tax-neutral scenario unless we have a plus, unless we add something,” Board Member Bob Erickson said.

The board also noted three additional levy referenda are set to expire in the next decade, setting the stage for more elections or developing another strategy moving forward.

District 194 voters have approved since 2013 the last two requests that included three referenda totaling around $90 million over 10 years.

Recent successful levy campaigns in the district have been predicated by hiring a consultant to poll the community to determine tax tolerance, and board members indicated interest in continuing that kind of methodology.

Middle school principals recently met with the board and requested programming changes, noting prior levy dollars have been directed at the elementary and high school levels.

The principals are slated to return Feb. 21 with more detailed plans of the changes sought, which ultimately include a potential to extend the school day from six to eight hours, increasing the number of exploratory and elective classes and adding staff to deliver STEM programming to all students.

Superintendent Lisa Snyder said the principals will present a plan that would integrate some STEM programing in the district’s existing sixth-grade parameters and propose a timeline of middle school redesign work, all based on teacher input.

Michael Baumann, executive director of business services, said about six to eight other metro area school districts have recently successfully renewed and increased expiring levy referenda and recommended the board do likewise.

“One of the things you have to be careful of is not losing your renewal opportunity,” Baumann said. “Our estimate right now is about $8.2 million. We all know that would be a very difficult situation for our district, should we fail to get a renewal, so obviously, the thinking has to be around renewal first, then any additional funds you may want.”

Baumann said there needs to be precise, accurate communication to the public about what the renewal means and how the money will be used.

Board Chair Michelle Volk said the board needs to have the middle school report to show the public the plans for the levy funds.

Board Member Kathy Lewis said they typically try to do the work in the summer when school is out.

“We can’t pass these (questions) without support from our community and our staff,” Lewis said.

District 194 Controller Jaber Alsiddiqui said the board also has the option of revoking any of the referenda currently in place and changing the amount.

Lewis said the board could renew 2017, revoke 2010 and maybe increase it to be whatever the district would need.

“That’s a scenario that you’re kind of suggesting,” Lewis said. “I’m not so sure I like it or I don’t like it.”

Baumann said the board has to have a “Plan A” and a “Plan B.”

He said the revocation opportunity is a real option.

“That’s why I said it out loud,” Baumann said.

Volk said they need to have a lot of input from and discussion with the community moving forward.