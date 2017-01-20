District 194 School Board plans resolve issues

Facilitator will be hired to help process

After several tension-filled, high-profile meetings and public arguments among Lakeville Area School Board members, the board has agreed to hire a facilitator to help them work out their differences.

The unanimous decision was quickly reached at the end of the board’s Jan. 17 work session.

Board Chair Michelle Volk suggested they hold a study session to brainstorm ways to address transparency concerns recently raised by board members Judy Keliher and Kathy Lewis.

Keliher suggested a facilitator could help them build and restore trust with the public.

Volk said she has heard from constituents who support the idea. She suggested holding the meeting in a closed session so board members could freely share their differences, but ultimately all agreed with Board Vice Chair Terry Lind to keep the meeting open and rely on the facilitator to determine how to proceed.

Keliher said the open meeting should concentrate on roles and responsibilities and not get into personality differences.

Board members agreed to keep costs low, and noted addressing their problems is a proactive step that would help as the district is starting a superintendent search to replace Lisa Snyder who unexpectedly submitted her June 30 resignation in November.

The meeting with a facilitator is tentatively planned to occur in March.