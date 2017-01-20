District 194 selects superintendent search firm

Contract expected to be approved Jan. 24

The Lakeville Area School District has chosen an Iowa-based national search firm to help guide the search for a new superintendent.

Ray and Associates Inc. was agreed upon by School Board members as the firm they will hire out of three companies that submitted proposals and were interviewed for the job at their Jan. 17 work session.

The board is expected to approve the company’s $21,000 contract at its Jan. 24 meeting.

Other firms that were interviewed were McPherson & Jacobson of Nebraska and School Exec Connect, the Minneapolis firm the district last used to hire Superintendent Lisa Snyder, who resigned in November effective June 30.

The entire board was present for the presentations from all three companies after board members Judy Keliher and Kathy Lewis raised concerns at a Jan. 10 meeting about an initial proposal for Board Chair Michelle Volk and Vice Chair Terry Lind to narrow proposals to two and then bring them before the full board.

Lewis was added to the list of attendees, but Keliher said she would also attend.

Just hours before its scheduled start, that meeting was cancelled, the plan changed, and all companies were invited to discuss their proposals with the entire board.

Craig Morris represented Ray & Associates via a phone conversation.

A native of Minnesota, Morris said they have a unique process that emphasizes listening on to the board, staff and community on the front-end, then translating those desired qualities into critical competencies, skills and abilities.

The company has a Minnesota office in Lakeland, and Morris said they have the largest recruiting network of any search firm in the United States with more than 170 associates they work with around the country.

Their proposal outlines a suggested timeline that would be reviewed and customized by the board.

The suggested outline includes meeting with individual board members, stakeholders and constituents in February and also offers an online survey to gather as much input as possible from the community.

Under the proposed timeline, the board would finalize the online application form by Feb. 24 and set an application deadline of April 4.

Top candidates would be presented to the board mid-April and first round interviews are proposed to be held in late April. A suggested date for finalists to be interviewed is May 1, either in person or online.

The interview process will likely include the top two or three candidates to attend an open forum with the public.

Board members would have an option of inviting candidates for an on-site visit and then negotiations with the preferred candidate would be held.

Morris emphasized the importance of the board to convey to the community it has its best interest at heart, will not skimp and will work with people who are committed and have a vested interest in serving this community.

He said while there is shortage of top candidates from around the country, District 194 has many attributes that would attract talent, including its location, district size, quality of the teaching and curriculum offered and community assets and resources in and around Lakeville.

The company includes a post search follow-up that includes two rounds of board surveys, the last at six months of hiring, at no additional cost and offer insight and suggestions for organizational improvements.

Ray and Associates also guarantees its work by offering to conduct a second search for free if the board is dissatisfied with the new superintendent within two years of hiring them and if either party dissolves the relationship by resignation or termination.

Morris said he has never had a circumstance where the guarantee has had to be employed, primarily because of the input they gather and process they have developed.

Morris said his job is to make the board’s job of choosing a candidate difficult because of the quality of the people who apply.

“We are not an employment firm,” Morris said. “We don’t work for prospective candidates. We work for you as a district. Because of that, we’ve established a national reputation and a national brand.”