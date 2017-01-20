Financial Statements – CITY OF APPLE VALLEY

BUDGET SUMMARY FOR THE CITY

The purpose of this statement is to provide summary 2017 budget information for the City of Apple Valley to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota Statute 471.6965. The complete City budget may be examined at the Apple Valley City Hall, 7100 147th St. West or on the Citys website at www.ci.apple-valley.mn.us. The budget was approved by the City Council on December 8, 2016.

Published in the

Apple Valley Sun Thisweek

January 20, 2017

642942

http://sunthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/23/2017/01/642942-1.pdf