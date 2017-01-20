Isaiah Matthew McCaghy, 19, of Goose Creek, SC, passed away January 15, 2017.

Born in Burnsville, MN, he was the son of Rebecca Marie McCaghy and Michael Sheldon Davis. Formerly of Lakeville, MN, he attended All Saints Catholic School and Lakeville South High School. Isaiah graduated from Stratford High School, Goose Creek, SC. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goose Creek and was involved in the Youth Ministry Program. A dynamic young man, he enjoyed wrestling, ROTC, cross-country running, football, choir, theater, and spontaneous dance parties.

He is survived by his parents, Rebecca Marie McCaghy and Michael Sheldon Davis; siblings, Brenna Marie McCaghy, Eliah Nathaniel McCaghy and Noah Lee McCaghy; grandparents, Larry and Faith McCaghy of Lakeville, MN; uncles, Loren McCaghy and wife Julie of East Hampton, CT, Peter McCaghy and wife Vicki of Chesapeake, VA, Mark McCaghy and wife Laura of Chaska, MN; aunts, Elizabeth Kovach and husband Paul of Eagan, MN, Margaret Mohr and husband Doug of Farmington, MN and Sarah Becker and husband Kevin of Lonsdale, MN; cousins, Josh and Jon Papacek, Tyler, Sydney and Allyson Mohr, Jessica Forrester, Joslynn, Seth, Garret and Brooke Becker, Elsie and Charles McCaghy, Emily, Joe and Paige Kovach. Isaiah is also survived by many friends in South Carolina and Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 27, at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, MN 55044. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the church. Lunch will be served immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 8112 Saveur Road, Charleston, SC 29406 or AFSP, 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005.

